Eagles play Tic-tac-toe on sidelines during blowout of Bears

Enrico Campitelli

The Chicago Bears sure didn't put up much of a fight on Sunday so the Eagles looked for some legit competition elsewhere in the form of playing Tic-tac-toe on the sidelines.

The FOX cameras caught a couple of Eagles playing the game on the dry erase boards typically used for drawing up plays.

We can't confirm this, but we're going to go out on a limb and guess that an Eagle won that battle too.