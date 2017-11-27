Eagles play Tic-tac-toe on sidelines during blowout of Bears
The Chicago Bears sure didn't put up much of a fight on Sunday so the Eagles looked for some legit competition elsewhere in the form of playing Tic-tac-toe on the sidelines.
The FOX cameras caught a couple of Eagles playing the game on the dry erase boards typically used for drawing up plays.
We can't confirm this, but we're going to go out on a limb and guess that an Eagle won that battle too.
The @Eagles were having so much fun, they started playing Tic Tac Toe on the sideline 😂 pic.twitter.com/U1Oratb6Na— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 27, 2017