Eagles play strong defense in win over Blue Streaks

Apr. 16—MADISON — Geneva coach Josh Hartz has spent much of the season fine-tuning his defensive lineup.

In Thursday's 12-1 win at Madison, the Eagles committed just one error, providing consistent fielding support to starting pitcher Austin Berkowitz.

"Our defense has been wretched, on and off though, so sometimes it's really good, sometimes it's really bad," Hartz said. "I think I found a combination tonight that's going to work for us for a little while now."

One of the key changes came behind the plate. Hartz relied on freshman Kean Arkenburg at catcher. He didn't allow a single past ball, which greatly limited Madison's rare baserunning opportunities.

"[Arkenburg] did a fantastic job for a freshman," Hartz said. "Zero passed balls in a game for a freshman is unbelievable. His defensive skills are there. He's gonna have to get a little bit bigger and a little bit stronger."

Geneva's patience in the batter's box during the second inning created an early gap.

The Eagles converted four walks into five runs to take a 5-0 lead into the third.

"We've been really working hard on staying back on pitchers," Hartz said. "We're oftentimes way out in front.

"You probably saw a ton of foul balls off the left side of the field. [Thursday] what I told them the difference was they made the adjustment in the first two innings and started to time it up in the third, fourth and fifth."

Geneva added seven runs in the next three innings to take a win in a five-inning game. The Eagles (3-4-1) only recorded one extra base hit in the win.

Their patience at the plate oftentimes resulted in long at bats that featured adjusting their swings after multiple foul balls to hit singles into the gaps.

A lack of varsity pitching experience has been one of the Blue Streaks' weaknesses so far this season. Madison used three different pitchers with similar outcomes— walks and errant pitches, which put runners in scoring position.

"We started off with too many walks," said Brian Titman, whose team dropped to 1-5. "You're not gonna win games walking that many guys."

Berkowitz allowed just two hits in five innings.

He struck out five, and his shutout ended in the fifth after an infield single by Matty Vliek drove in a run.

Hartz wants his team to focus on enjoying the win after a string of losses.

"We've had really a couple rough situations over the course of the last two weeks, especially when we got beat at Jefferson," Hartz said. "It was one we kind of had marked on there to get back on track, and we got beat 10-6.

"Give credit to [Jefferson coach Scott] Barber and his guys they played fantastic, but that was one that I think got away from us. Our attitude has slowly been kind of rolling downwards and this [win] is really good for the positive mojo of the team."

Geneva continues its season on Monday at Perry at 4:30 p.m. Madison hosts Perry today at 4:30 p.m.