Eagles will play 9 teams that made the postseason; Schedule includes every NFC playoff team

The Eagles announced their 2023 schedule on Thursday night and almost every week includes a heavyweight showdown.

There are no cupcakes matchups or easy wins, with Philadelphia facing 9 teams that made the postseason, giving the Birds 12 of 17 matchups agaisnt teams that were in the playoffs last year.

Championships aren’t won on paper, and the Eagles will get every teams best shot after dominating the offseason with shrewd moves in free agency and A grades in the draft process.

Week 2: Thursday, September 14 vs. Minnesota Vikings at 8:15 PM (Prime Video)

Week 3: Monday, September 25 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:15 PM (ABC)

Week 7: Sunday, October 22 vs. Miami Dolphins at 8:20 PM+ (NBC)

Week 9: Sunday, November 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM+ (FOX)

Week 11: Monday, November 20 at Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 PM+ (ESPN/ABC)

Week 12: Sunday, November 26 vs. Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM+ (CBS)



Week 13: Sunday, December 3 vs. San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 PM+ (FOX)

Week 14: Sunday, December 10 at Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PM+ (NBC)

Week 15: Sunday, December 17 at Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 PM+ (FOX)

Week 16: Monday, December 25 vs. New York Giants at 4:30 PM+ (FOX)

Week 17: Sunday, December 31 vs. Arizona Cardinals at 1 PM+ (FOX)

Week 18: TBD at New York Giants

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire