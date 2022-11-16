Eagles planning TE-by-committee approach to replacing an injured Dallas Goedert

Coach Nick on TE Dallas Goedert: “It’s not going to be easy to replace Dallas and it’s not just one person . that stinks for us as a team and it stinks for Dallas. .we’ve got a lot of guys in this building I have a lot of faith in.” Will take a team approach here.#FlyEaglesFly — Dave Spadaro (@EaglesInsider) November 16, 2022

The Eagles suffered their first bit of adversity after losing to the Commanders on Monday night, and the hiccups continued into Tuesday afternoon.

Star tight end Dallas Goedert will go on injured reserve with a shoulder injury suffered on the missed facemask call late in the second half. One of the top five tight ends in the NFL, Goedert has 43 catches on the season for 544 yards and three touchdowns.

He’s also among the league leaders in yards per catch and yards after the catch.

On Wednesday, head coach Nick Sirianni told the media that no one player could replace Goedert, discussing a committee approach.

Here’s a look at the four players on the roster or practice squad who’ll be tasked with replacing his production.

Grant Calcaterra

Calcaterra is the most natural pass catcher out of this group.

The 23-year-old rookie sixth-round pick from SMU has played 71 snaps (12%), mostly as an extra blocker, but that’ll change going forward.

Look for Stoll to continue to his role in the run game, with Calcaterra getting chances as a pass catcher on key downs.

Jack Stoll

The second-year tight end has played 244 of 618 offensive snaps this season and that’ll likely increase with Goedert injured.

Through 9 games, Stoll has four catches for 49 yards.

Tyree Jackson

Jackson is the wild card in this entire scenario.

Jackson became the Eagles’ No. 3 tight end for the final nine games of the 2021 season after Zach Ertz was traded and he showed some dynamic potential.

Jackson played 171 snaps and started three games, catching 3 of 5 targets for 22 yards and a touchdown before suffering the torn ACL.

An impressive athletic who offers size and athleticism, Jackson is a player to watch.

Noah Togiai

Togiai is on the Eagles’ practice squad and was elevated as their third tight end behind Goedert and Stoll during the first few weeks.

He offers an intriguing blend of size and pass-catching potential.

