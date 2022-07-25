Eagles plan to sign former Cowboys RB JaQuan Hardy: report

Report: Eagles plan to sign former Cowboys running back originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are planning to sign running back JaQuan Hardy, a former NCAA Division II star who spent last year with the Cowboys, according to the St. Paul (Minn.) Pioneer Press newspaper.

The Vikings wanted to bring in Hardy for a workout before learning he was planning to sign with the Eagles, the paper reported.

A league source confirmed that Hardy was working out for the Eagles Monday morning. The Eagles had no comment on whether an agreement was in place to sign him.

As an undrafted rookie last year, Hardy shuttled between the Cowboys’ practice squad and active roster.



In the meaningless regular-season finale at the Linc, he rushed three times for 26 yards against the Eagles, including a 22-yard touchdown run that gave the Cowboys a 51-20 lead in the fourth quarter. That was the longest rushing touchdown against the Eagles last year.

Hardy finished the season with 29 rushing yards on four carries in three games. He played eight snaps on offense and 54 on special teams.

Hardy, 24, becomes the sixth running back on the Eagles' roster with training camp set to begin on Wednesday.

Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Kenny Gainwell are roster locks. Third-year pro Jason Huntley, who has played in six games for the Eagles over the last two years, and undrafted rookie Kennedy Brooks from Oklahoma are also on the roster.

Hardy, a Cleveland native, played his college football at Tiffin, an NCAA Division II school in Northeast Ohio. He missed the entire 2018 season with a knee injury but rushed for 3,207 yards with a 6.4 average and 28 touchdowns in three years at Tiffin and also caught 38 passes for 284 yards and three more TDs.

In 2019, his last year of college football, he rushed for 1,554 yards with a 7.6 average and 15 touchdowns.

With the 2020 season canceled, he declared for the draft instead of returning to school. He went undrafted before signing with the Cowboys.