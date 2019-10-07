Eagles plan to push DeSean Jackson more this week

The Eagles played without wide receiver DeSean Jackson for the third straight time on Sunday and head coach Doug Pederson was asked on Monday when Jackson’s abdominal injury might be healed enough for him to return to the lineup.

Pederson said that Jackson is “still rehabbing” from what he termed as a strain and that there’s no thought that Jackson would need surgery to get over the injury. He added that the team’s plan is to add to Jackson’s work in the coming days.

“I just met with the medical team and he’s going to do a little more,” Pederson said at his press conference. “We’re going to push him a little bit more this week to do some more running and things like that. We’ll see. He’s getting close. [We are taking it] day-by-day and we’ll see here tomorrow and Wednesday and the next day where he’s at.”

The Eagles will be at the Vikings, Cowboys and Bills over the next three weeks.