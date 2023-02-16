When Nick Sirianni began his run as the head coach of the Eagles, he called the team’s offensive plays but it didn’t take long for that to change.

Sirianni handed those duties off to offensive coordinator Shane Steichen a couple of months into his first season on the job and he doesn’t plan on reversing course now that Steichen has left the team to become the head coach of the Colts. During a press conference on Thursday, Sirianni said that the plan is for the team’s next offensive coordinator to take over the play calling responsibilities.

“I do. It does help me manage the game better, in my opinion,” Sirianni said. “It helps me interact with the players more on the sideline. And it helps me be able to discuss something that, with somebody upstairs, to get on the defensive headset when the offense is up, vice versa. Yes, that will be my intent to — the next offensive coordinator to call the game. I feel like we’ve seen benefits from that. I just feel like my ability to manage the game — I feel like I do a better job managing the game when I don’t have — and some guys do it and they do a great job of it. And I’m highly impressed by that. For me, what works is this. And I’ll continue doing it that way. That’s the plan.”

Quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson is seen as the top in-house candidate to replace Steichen, but Sirianni said the team will “look at every option to make sure we’re getting the best people in here to help our team” in 2023 and beyond.

Eagles plan for new offensive coordinator to call offensive plays originally appeared on Pro Football Talk