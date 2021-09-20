The Eagles may be without Zach Ertz this week.

Philadelphia announced on Monday that Ertz has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’s not currently known whether Ertz has tested positive or is the close contact of someone who has.

If Ertz tested positive and is vaccinated, then he would just need two negative tests separated by 24 hours to return to the roster. If he is unvaccinated and tested positive, then he’ll be out for a minimum of 10 days.

But a Monday placement on the COVID-19 list is likely the result of the weekly test of vaccinated players.

Ertz did not attend much of the Eagles’ offseason program, unsure of his future with the team. But after Philadelphia did not trade him, Ertz said at the beginning of the month that he was moving on from everything that happened in the offseason and he’s the happiest he’s been in a long time.

Through two games, Ertz has caught three passes for 40 yards in 2021. He had just one catch on two targets for six yards in Sunday’s loss to San Francisco.

In 11 games last year, Ertz had 36 receptions for 335 yards with one touchdown.

The Eagles play the Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week Three.

Eagles place Zach Ertz on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk