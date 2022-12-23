Eagles place Tyree Jackson on injured reserve, sign Christian Ellis

Tyree Jackson goes on IR, Eagles sign Christian Ellis to 53 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles placed Tyree Jackson on injured reserve with a knee injury Friday and signed Christian Ellis to the 53-man roster.

This is the third trip to IR in two years for Jackson, the former Buffalo quarterback who's been trying to make it in the NFL as a tight end.

Jackson missed the first half of last season with a broken bone in his back suffered late in training camp. He returned and played in nine games, getting 106 snaps on offense. He caught three of seven targets for 22 yards, including a three-yard TD from Gardner Minshew in the meaningless season finale vs. the Cowboys at the Linc. He tore his ACL later in the game.

He finally made it back in mid-November and played in the last five games, with 34 offensive snaps but no catches.

Jackson, 25, apparently got hurt in the Eagles' win over the Bears Sunday in Chicago. He played only three snaps in the game. He was listed as a limited participant at practice on Tuesday and Wednesday but did not participate at all on Thursday and was ruled out for the Eagles' game in Dallas Saturday.

Ellis has been a game-day elevation from the practice squad for the last three games but doesn't have any elevations left. Teams can elevate a player from the practice squad for only three games each season.

Ellis, 23, has played 22 snaps on defense (with 11 tackles!) and 56 on special teams in wins over the Titans, Giants and Bears. Despite playing in only three of 14 games, he's tied for sixth on the team with four special teams tackles.

The Eagles also elevated punter Brett Kern from the practice squad to the 53-man roster for a second straight week. Kern replaced injured Arryn Siposs, who's on injured reserve with an ankle injury. This is his second week on IR and Kern's second practice squad elevation.

Also, the Eagles removed Zach Pascal's injury designation. He was cleared earlier in the week after suffering a concussion.