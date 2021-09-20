Eagles place TE Zach Ertz on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Eagles made a roster move on Monday when they placed star tight end, Zach Ertz, on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player(s) who either test positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

The Eagles now have an open spot on the active roster and it’s unknown if Ertz will be available for Dallas.

List

Stock up, stock down after Eagles Week 2 loss to the 49ers

Related