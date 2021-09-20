Eagles place TE Zach Ertz on Reserve/COVID-19 list
Roster Move: Eagles have placed TE Zach Ertz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/m4Massuuqi
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 20, 2021
The Eagles made a roster move on Monday when they placed star tight end, Zach Ertz, on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player(s) who either test positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
The Eagles now have an open spot on the active roster and it’s unknown if Ertz will be available for Dallas.
