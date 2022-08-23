Eagles place TE Tyree Jackson on the Reserve/PUP List

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Philadelphia Eagles
    Philadelphia Eagles
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tyree Jackson
    Tyree Jackson
    American football quarterback for the Buffalo Bulls
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Eagles placed second-year tight end Tyree Jackson, on the Reserve/PUP list ahead of joint practices with the Dolphins on Wednesday and Thursday.

Jackson is an intriguing tight-end prospect that switched positions after previous playing quarterback in college at the University of Buffalo.

Jackson tore an ACL in Philadelphia’s Week 18 loss to the Cowboys after scoring his first career touchdown, and the knee injury came after the tight end missed the first eight weeks of the season with a back injury.

Jackson will now miss the first four games of the 2022 season.

List

Predicting the Eagles 2022 defensive starters entering preseason Week 3

List

Eagles PFF grades: Best and worst from preseason matchup vs. Browns

List

Eagles' 53-man roster predictions after the second preseason game

Related

Eagles place OL Brett Toth on the Reserve/PUP list

Eagles waive CB Josh Blackwell

Eagles waive OT Jarrid Williams

Eagles waive RB DeAndre Torrey

Commanders to be without top pass rusher for Week 3 matchup vs. Eagles

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

Recommended Stories