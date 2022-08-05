The Eagles’ tight end depth took another hit as former Falcons pass catcher Jaeden Graham was placed on injured reserve.

On Wednesday, tight end Richard Rodgers was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list. Tight end Grant Calcaterra has been sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Tight end Tyree Jackson remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Roster move: Eagles place TE Jaeden Graham on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/vLQX9XC8FX — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 5, 2022

Philadelphia also has J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Jack Stoll, and Noah Togiai at tight end behind Dallas Goedert.

A 6-foot-4, 250-pound tight end who played college football at Yale, Graham began his NFL career in Atlanta, signing with the Falcons following the 2018 draft.

During his time with Atlanta, Graham recorded 12 receptions for 174 yards and a touchdown on 15 total targets. He played all 32 games during the Falcons’ 2019 and 2020 campaigns. He suffered a torn ACL last August, sidelining him for the entire 2021 season.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire