Eagles place TE Dallas Goedert on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
The Eagles have just announced that star tight end Dallas Goedert has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Goedert has 15-catches for 216-yards and two touchdowns.

Status for Thursday night

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) makes a touchdown catch past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes (21) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Goedert now needs two consecutive negative tests within 24 hours to be cleared to play Thursday night.

