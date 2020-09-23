Eagles to place rookie WR Jalen Reagor on IR with UCL tear in his thumb

Glenn Erby


The injury woes continue to pile up for the Philadelphia Eagles and three days after leaving the team’s home opener against the Rams with a thumb injury, the Bird will likely place Reagor on short term injured reserve with a torn UCL in his thumb per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.


The injury is similar to the one that caused Saints star Drew Brees to miss five games last season and with Reagor out, the Birds look to JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward, and John Hightower to pick up the slack. The Eagles could also look outside the organization for help as well.