Eagles to place rookie WR Jalen Reagor on IR with UCL tear in his thumb

The #Eagles are expected to place rookie WR Jalen Reagor on Injured Reserve with a UCL tear, source said. Not a surprise, given the amount of time he’ll miss. But he’ll be back for the second half of the season (or earlier). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2020





The injury woes continue to pile up for the Philadelphia Eagles and three days after leaving the team’s home opener against the Rams with a thumb injury, the Bird will likely place Reagor on short term injured reserve with a torn UCL in his thumb per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

This was the play Jalen Reagor got hurt on. Happened early in the 2nd quarter. pic.twitter.com/RuS5dHmJCS — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) September 23, 2020





The injury is similar to the one that caused Saints star Drew Brees to miss five games last season and with Reagor out, the Birds look to JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward, and John Hightower to pick up the slack. The Eagles could also look outside the organization for help as well.