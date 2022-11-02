Eagles place rookie DT Jordan Davis on Injured Reserve

Eagles place Davis on IR; earliest return date in December originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Wednesday afternoon put first-round defensive tackle Jordan Davis on Injured Reserve with an ankle injury he suffered against the Steelers.

Davis, 22, will miss at least the next four games on IR. The earliest he’d be able to return is Dec. 4, when the Eagles host the Titans in Week 13. The games we know Davis will definitely miss: Texans, Commanders, Colts, Packers.

After these next four games, the Eagles have four of their final six games against teams who currently have a winning record: Titans, Giants x2, Cowboys.

While it isn’t great that Davis is out for a while, especially because he’s been improving as the season has gone on, at least he’s expected to be back this season. He has a high ankle sprain and while the Eagles are always very hesitant to put timetables on injuries, the typical recovery time from that injury is 4-6 weeks.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Eagles already ruled Davis (ankle) and Josiah Scott (ankle) out for Thursday night’s game against the Texans in Houston.

Without Davis, the Eagles will need to rely more on their depth on the interior of the defensive line. That means giving more snaps to Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu and maybe even Marvin Wilson, who is still on the practice squad. In addition, we might see reps increase for Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox.

Davis injured his ankle late in the second quarter of the Steelers game. He got rolled up on. But he was on pace to smash his single-game snap mark after putting in 19 in that first half. During his rookie season, Davis has played 33% of the Eagles’ defensive snaps. While his numbers don’t look great, he’s been an anchor in the middle of their defensive line.

Putting Davis on IR opens up a roster spot on the 53-man roster. The Eagles have some options. They can bring up Wilson (or they can just elevate him if needed), they can activated TE Tyree Jackson off PUP or they could sign another player from their practice squad, perhaps recently added Javelin Guidry to replace Scott.

