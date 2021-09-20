Eagles to place RG Brandon Brooks on injured reserve with a pectoral injury

Brandon Graham ruptured his Achilles and is done for the year, Brandon Brooks strained his pec and will head to IR but he isn't done for the year and Davion Taylor is day-to-day with a calf injury, per Nick Sirianni. #Eagles — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) September 20, 2021

Nick Sirianni confirmed that Eagles star right guard Brandon Brooks suffered a pectoral strain in Sunday’s loss against the 49ers. Brooks won’t miss the remainder of the season, but he will be placed on injured reserve, ensuring he misses three games minimum.

Brooks missed the 2020 season with an Achilles injury and had been dominant through a game and a half of action before suffering the injury in Week 2.

Landon Dickerson struggled during his first game action, allowing five pressures.

List

Stock up, stock down after Eagles Week 2 loss to the 49ers

Related