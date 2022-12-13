Eagles place punter Arryn Siposs on injured reserve

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles are placing punter Arryn Siposs on injured reserve, effectively ending his regular season after he suffered a lower leg injury.

Siposs was hurt trying to courageously advance a blocked punt in the win over the Giants. With Siposs out, the team has signed Brett Kern to the practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

Recommended Stories