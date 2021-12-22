Eagles place OT Le’Raven Clark on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Eagles place 3rd offensive lineman on COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Wednesday afternoon placed backup offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, making him the third offensive lineman to be placed on the list in four days.

Clark joins Landon Dickerson, who went on the list Sunday, and Andre Dillard, who went on the list Monday.

The news about Clark comes less than an hour after the Eagles announced that head coach Nick Sirianni tested positive for COVID-19 and is leading the team remotely this week.

READ: Nick Sirianni tests positive for COVID-19

With Clark and Sirianni, the Eagles have two confirmed cases of COVID-19 since their Tuesday night game against the Washington Football Team that was pushed back from Sunday afternoon because of a COVID outbreak in Washington.

Without Dillard on Tuesday night, Clark was active and was the Eagles’ top backup offensive tackle.

In addition to the three COVID cases with the Eagles’ offensive line, starting left tackle Jordan Mailata popped up on the injury report Wednesday with an ankle injury.

With Dickerson out on Tuesday, Sua Opeta started at his place at left guard, giving the Eagles another new offensive line combination.

With the addition fo Clark to the COVID list, all of a sudden, the Eagles don’t have a ton of depth on their offensive line. Their only backup offensive linemen on the roster if the Eagles had to play today are Jack Anderson and Brett Toth.

The Eagles also have Kayode Awosika and Luke Juriga on their practice squad as potential COVID elevations for Sunday’s game against the Giants if needed.