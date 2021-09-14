Eagles place OT Le’Raven Clark on practice squad Injured Reserve

Roster Moves: Eagles have placed T Le’Raven Clark on practice squad Reserve/Injured and signed C Harry Crider to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/vMD8tnY5Rj — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 14, 2021

The Eagles announced that they’re putting veteran offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark on the practice squad injured reserve.

A former third-round pick out of Texas Tech, Clark was signed by the Eagles during the 2021 offseason after spending his first five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, where he played under Head Coach Nick Sirianni.

Versatile enough to play both left and right tackle, Clark is still working his way back from an Achilles injury.

List

Updated look at Eagles salary cap after team converts $13.9M of Fletcher Cox's base salary into a bonus

Related