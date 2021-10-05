Eagles place OL Sua Opeta on COVID-19 list

Eagles place offensive lineman on COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Tuesday afternoon placed backup guard Sua Opeta on the Reverve/COVID-19 list.

The NFL’s COVID-19 list is for players who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or has come in contact with someone who has.

It is unclear if Opeta tested positive or if he’s vaccinated.

The rules this season are very different for vaccinated vs. unvaccinated players.

If an unvaccinated player tests positive, he must quarantine for 10 days.

If Opeta is fully vaccinated and tested positive, NFL rules allow him to return to the active roster if he has no symptoms for 48 hours and tests negative on two PCR tests taken at least 24 hours apart.

If an unvaccinated player is a close contact, he must quarantine for five days. Vaccinated players are not required to quarantine after a close contact.

Opeta, 25, began the season on the Eagles’ practice squad but has played in the last two games. He played against Dallas as an elevated practice squad player but was then signed to the active roster before the Chiefs game.

In total, Opeta hasn’t played on offense this season but has eight special teams snaps.

Last season, the former undrafted guard out of Weber State played in eight games and started two.

Against the Chiefs, Opeta was one of three backup offensive linemen, along with Brett Toth and Jack Anderson.

If Opeta misses the game against the Panthers, the Eagles could possibly elevate or promote undrafted rookie Kayode Awosika from the practice squad.

With Opeta on a reserve list, the Eagles have one open spot on their 53-man roster.

