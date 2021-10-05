Eagles place OL Sua Opeta on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Roster Move: Eagles have placed G Sua Opeta on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/pA05mtNo0b — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 5, 2021

The Eagles are already short-handed along the offensive line, and on Tuesday, the team announced that guard Sua Opeta has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19.

Opeta was called up from the practice squad for the Monday night game in Dallas then was promoted to the 53-man active roster for Kansas City. Opeta played seven snaps on special teams Sunday against the Chiefs.

The Eagles have an open spot on the active roster.

