Eagles place OL Brett Toth on the Reserve/PUP list
Eagles have waived T Jarrid Williams, RB DeAndre Torrey, and CB Josh Blackwell. T/G Brett Toth and TE Tyree Jackson have been placed on the Reserve Physically Unable to Perform List. pic.twitter.com/fPmxDStLaO
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 23, 2022
The Eagles placed veteran offensive lineman Brett Toth on the Reserve/PUP list ahead of Tuesday’s roster cutdown date.
The move means Toth will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.
Toth has appeared in nine regular-season games for the Eagles over the last two years, and he also suffered an ACL tear in that loss to Dallas.
