Eagles place OL Brett Toth on the Reserve/PUP list

Glenn Erby
The Eagles placed veteran offensive lineman Brett Toth on the Reserve/PUP list ahead of Tuesday’s roster cutdown date.

The move means Toth will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

Toth has appeared in nine regular-season games for the Eagles over the last two years, and he also suffered an ACL tear in that loss to Dallas.

