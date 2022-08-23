Eagles place OL Brett Toth on the Reserve/PUP list

Eagles have waived T Jarrid Williams, RB DeAndre Torrey, and CB Josh Blackwell. T/G Brett Toth and TE Tyree Jackson have been placed on the Reserve Physically Unable to Perform List. pic.twitter.com/fPmxDStLaO — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 23, 2022

The Eagles placed veteran offensive lineman Brett Toth on the Reserve/PUP list ahead of Tuesday’s roster cutdown date.

The move means Toth will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

Toth has appeared in nine regular-season games for the Eagles over the last two years, and he also suffered an ACL tear in that loss to Dallas.

