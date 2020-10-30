Eagles place Nate Gerry, Genard Avery on IR; 4 roster spots open

Eagles place 2 players on IR, leaving them with 4 open roster spots originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Friday afternoon placed linebacker Nate Gerry (ankle) and Genard Avery (elbow) on Injured Reserve, which means they’ll miss at least the next three games.

This also leaves the Eagles with four open rosters spots heading into the weekend.

The Eagles have five players on IR who are eligible to return and have been practicing all week:

So it’s very likely that those four open rosters spots will go to four of those five players on Injured Reserve. Reagor, Peters and Edwards are all definitely expected to return. Goedert spoke to reporters earlier this week and said he would need to make sure he can hold up as a blocker and a route runner before a decision was made.

Earlier this week, the Eagles put DeSean Jackson and Hassan Ridgeway on IR. So all together, they have put four players on IR this week.

Without Gerry, the Eagles will use Edwards, Alex Singleton, Duke Riley and Shaun Bradley (and to a lesser extent Davion Taylor) at linebacker.

And without Avery, the Eagles will roll with a four-man defensive end rotation of Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Josh Sweat and Vinny Curry.

The earliest Gerry and Avery will be able to return is Nov. 30 against the Seahawks.

