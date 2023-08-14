Eagles place linebacker Shaun Bradley on injured reserve with an Achilles injury
Shaun Bradley’s season is over after the veteran linebacker suffered a ruptured Achilles in the Eagles preseason opener against the Ravens.
Eagles have signed DT Olive Sagapolu and placed LB Shaun Bradley on Injured Reserved. pic.twitter.com/gKoHZG4NnR
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 14, 2023
The Eagles used a sixth-round pick on Bradley in 2020, and he played in 45 games, mainly as a special teamer during his first three seasons.