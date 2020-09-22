Eagles place LG Isaac Seumalo on the Reserve/Injured list with a knee injury

Glenn Erby


The Philadelphia Eagles have announced that starting left guard Isaac Seumalo will go on the short term reserved/injured list with a knee injury suffered in the team’s 37-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Seumalo was rolled up on and after making his way to the locker room, was ruled out for the remainder of the second half and replaced at left guard by Matt Pryor.

