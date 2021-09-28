Eagles to place LG Isaac Seumalo, SS K’Von Wallace on Injured Reserve

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Eagles announced that they will place guard Isaac Seumalo and safety K’Von Wallace on Injured Reserve.

The team also activated the 21-day practice window for tackle/guard Jack Driscoll and cornerback Josiah Scott.

Tight end Richard Rodgers was released from the practice squad.

Isaac Seumalo

Dec 15, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Isaac Seumalo (73) stands on the field during warm-ups prior to the Eagles game against the Washington Redskinsat FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Seumalo suffered a Lisfranc injury that will require season-ending surgery. He could be replaced in the lineup by Nate Herbig.

K'Von Wallace

Dec 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety K’Von Wallace (42) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Wallace suffered a partially separated shoulder and he will miss at least three games going on Injured Reserve.

1

1

Recommended Stories