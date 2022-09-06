Eagles place left tackle Andre Dillard on injured reserve
Eagles have placed T Andre Dillard on the Injured Reserve List. pic.twitter.com/Clt3NYnzpO
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 6, 2022
The Eagles will be without backup left tackle Andre Dillard for at least four weeks after the team placed him on injured reserve.
Dillard suffered an injury during practice last week, and he underwent surgery, while Philadelphia has Jack Driscoll as a potential replacement at left tackle.
Le’Raven Clark can also be elevated from the practice squad.
