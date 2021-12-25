Eagles place LB Shaun Bradley on Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of matchup vs. Giants

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Eagles will be without their top special team’s performer on Sunday after the team announced that Shaun Bradley will be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Bradley joins Le’Raven Clark and Andre Dillard on the list, while head coach Nick Sirianni returned to the team after clearing protocols on Saturday morning.

To add depth at linebacker behind T.J. Edwards and Alex Singleton, Philadelphia promoted versatile safety, Jared Mayden from the practice squad.

