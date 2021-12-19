Eagles place Landon Dickerson on COVID-19 list ahead of Washington game

Eagles place Landon Dickerson on COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles placed prized rookie offensive lineman Landon Dickerson on the reserve/ COVID-19 list on Sunday, putting his availability for the delayed game against Washington Tuesday in jeopardy.



Dickerson, a rookie second-round pick, has started the last 13 games for the Eagles, the last 10 at left guard after Isaac Seumalo was lost for the season with a foot injury.



With Seumalo, Brandon Brooks and Jack Driscoll all on IR, the Eagles are left with Nate Herbig and Sua Opeta as the likely starters at guard Tuesday night assuming Dickerson is unable to play. Opeta started two games at left guard last year. Herbig started against the Jets after Driscoll suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

The only other guard on the Eagles’ depth chart is Brett Toth, who has never played meaningful snaps at guard in his career. Toth has played 15 snaps this year, 14 of them during garbage time in the 44-6 win in Detroit in October.



Veteran offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark, who is on the 53, did play some guard earlier in his career.



The Eagles have two interior linemen on the practice squad, including guard-tackle Kayode Awoskika, an undrafted rookie from Buffalo who had a strong training camp, and second-year undrafted pro Luke Juriga, who is mainly a center and who the Eagles just re-signed to the practice squad on Dec. 1 after releasing him in August.



Although the NFL has changed its protocols, allowing players to return quicker following positive tests, playing on Tuesday would seem to be a longshot for Dickerson.



Earlier in the day, the Eagles activated Quez Watkins from the COVID list after placing him on the list on Monday. That left them -- briefly -- with nobody out following a positive test.



Only two Eagles have missed regular-season games while on the COVID list -- Opeta missed two games and Dallas Goedert missed one.



After missing the opener while finishing his rehab from a torn ACL while at Alabama, Dickerson replaced right guard Brandon Brooks when he got hurt in the 49ers game, then moved to left guard when Seumalo got hurt in the Dallas game. He's played at a very high level and has been key in the Eagles averaging an NFL-high 160 rushing yards per the first 13 weeks of the season.



If Dickerson can’t play Tuesday night, Jason Kelce will be the Eagles’ only offensive player to start more than eight consecutive games.

