Eagles place Jason Croom on IR, sign Cary Angeline

Eagles sign local tight end to replace Jason Croom originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Sunday afternoon placed tight end Jason Croom (knee) on Injured Reserve and to replace him signed tight end Cary Angeline.

Croom suffered a serious knee injury during the Eagles’ preseason game against the Patriots on Thursday night. His leg was put in an air cast and he was carted off the field.

Without Croom and Tyree Jackson, who will likely miss 8-10 weeks with a fracture in his back, the Eagles numbers at the tight end position were getting a little low before a week that includes another preseason game and two more joint practices.

So they brought in Angeline (6-7, 250) who happens to be a local product. Angeline played high school football at Downingtown East before going to USC. He eventually transferred to NC State and played three seasons for the Wolfpack.

As a senior in 2020, he had 27 catches for 412 yards and 6 touchdowns. That season came after he had 25/379/5 in 2019.

Angeline went undrafted this spring but latched on with the Arizona Cardinals. The Cards released him earlier this month.

The Eagles must have their roster down from 85 players to 80 by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Then the roster must be cut down to 53 players by Aug. 31.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube