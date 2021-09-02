Eagles place Jack Driscoll on Injured Reserve, re-sign Hassan Ridgeway

Eagles place Jack Driscoll on IR, re-sign Hassan Ridgeway originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

One of the Eagles’ most reliable and versatile backup offensive linemen is out for at least three weeks.

Jack Driscoll, who started four games at right tackle as a rookie fourth-round pick last year, was placed on Injured Reserve Thursday with a pectoral strain. Driscoll had not previously appeared on an Eagles injury report. He played 15 snaps in the preseason finale against the Jets.

Because Driscoll was on the Eagles’ final 53-man roster on Tuesday, he’s eligible to return from IR in as little as three weeks. Had he gone on IR before final roster cuts, he would have been out for the season.

To fill Driscoll’s spot on the 53-man roster, the Eagles re-signed veteran defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway, who was released on Tuesday.

Ridgeway, a sixth-year veteran, has played in 14 games, starting five, in two seasons with the Eagles. He has three sacks and 19 tackles as a rotational interior lineman. Ridgeway has suffered season-ending injuries in Week 8 of the last two seasons.

Ridgeway gives the Eagles a veteran defensive tackle behind starters Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave. The other tackles on the roster are rookies — third-round pick Milton Williams, who has played mainly defensive end this summer, and sixth-round pick Marlon Tuipulotu.

The Eagles also placed tight end Tyree Jackson (back) and cornerback Josiah Scott (hamstring) on Injured Reserve. Jackson suffered an 8-to-10-week injury on Aug. 18, so he’s not expected to be healthy for another month and a half to two months.

The Eagles also added three more players to their practice squad: tight end Nick Eubanks, wide receiver KeeSean Johnson and defensive tackle Marvin Wilson.

Eubanks, who went undrafted out of Michigan, caught 45 passes for 578 yards and six touchdowns in college. He spent training camp with the Cowboys.

Johnson, who played at Fresno State, was a sixth-round pick of the Cards in 2019. He caught 36 passes for 360 yards and one touchdown in 18 games with five starts in two seasons with Arizona.

Wilson, who went undrafted out of Cleveland State, spent training camp with the Browns.

Derek Barnett (shoulder), Genard Avery (groin) and K’Von Wallace (groin) all practiced for a second straight day.

Cox (groin) and Davion Taylor (calf) were the only players on the 53-man roster who did not practice Thursday.