Eagles place Jack Driscoll on Injured Reserve, re-sign Brett Toth

Jack Driscoll goes on IR, O-lineman promoted from practice squad

The Eagles promoted Brett Toth back to the active roster Tuesday after placing Jack Driscoll on season-ending Injured Reserve.

Toth, 25, spent the first eight weeks of the season on the active roster and played 15 snaps on offense - 14 at the end of the Lions game - and 32 on special teams before getting released on Nov. 2, when the Eagles were awarded Kary Vincent on waivers from the Broncos. He spent the last four weeks on the practice squad.

Driscoll suffered a high ankle sprain late in the third quarter of the Eagles’ loss to the Giants Sunday at MetLife Stadium on a 13-yard Jalen Hurts run.

Because this is Driscoll’s second stint on IR, he’s not eligible to return after three weeks. With a high ankle sprain, he probably wouldn’t have been able to return anyway.

Driscoll, the Eagles’ 4th-round pick last year, has played well when healthy, but this is his third major injury in his two-year career.

He started four games as a rookie at right tackle but finished the season on IR with a knee injury. He missed the first three weeks of this season on IR with a pectoral strain but came back to make nine starts - one at right tackle for Lane Johnson and then the last eight weeks at right guard after Isaac Seumalo went onto Injured Reserve and Landon Dickerson moved from right guard to left.

Toth, undrafted out of Army, was in training camp with the Eagles in 2019 but was released at the end of camp and claimed by the Cards. They released him last September, and the Eagles claimed him back.

Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen indicated that Nate Herbig would replaced Driscoll at right guard.

Herbig, undrafted in 2019 out of Stanford, has played in 29 games in three seasons, starting 13. He started earlier this year against the Chiefs at right guard.

The Eagles have used four right guards this year - Brandon Brooks, Dickerson, Herbig and Driscoll. Adding Matt Pryor, Jason Peters and Jamon Brown, they’ve used seven since opening day last year.

Their projected starting offensive line for the Jets Sunday - Jordan Mailata, Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Herbig and Johnson - will be their 20th in 29 games since opening day of last year.

Mailata, Dickerson, Kelce, Driscoll and Johnson started the last six games together, the longest any Eagles line has been intact since 2015.

“Jack's played really good football, but Nate Herbig, he's been here for a while,” offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said. “He's stepped in. He's played the center position. He's played the guard position, and he prepares every week. You see him in the meetings asking really good questions. He's tough.”

The Eagles also protected the following four practice squad players: linebacker JaCoby Stevens, tackle Le’Raven Clark, wide receiver John Hightower and safety Jared Mayden. That protects the Eagles from losing them to other teams this week.

