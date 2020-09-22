Eagles place Isaac Seumalo on injured reserve

The Eagles have placed left guard Isaac Seumalo on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

Seumalo injured his knee in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Rams. Coach Doug Pederson said at a Monday press conference that the team expects Seumalo out “for some time.”

Seumalo will have to miss three games before he becomes eligible to return.

Matt Pryor replaced Seumalo on Sunday.

It continues the Eagles’ bad injury luck in their offensive line. Right tackle Lane Johnson missed the season opener with a hamstring injury. Right guard Brandon Brooks and left tackle Andre Dillard are out for the season with injuries that happened before Week One.

Seumalo started all 16 games last season and has started 33 in his five seasons in Philadelphia.

