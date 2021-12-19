Eagles place G Landon Dickerson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Eagles announced that starting left guard, Landon Dickerson has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Tuesday’s matchup against Washington.

Dickerson, the team’s second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, started each of the last 10 games at left guard.

Here are a few takeaways from the news.

Eagles down to fourth guard

First, it was Isaac Seumalo, then Brandon Brooks, and then Jack Driscoll. Without Dickerson, Philadelphia will now turn to Sua Opeta, Jack Anderson, or Brett Toth.

Dickerson could miss matchup with Giants

No COVID-19 protocols make so Dickerson could return quicker, but with a Sunday afternoon turnaround after Tuesday’s matchup, the rookie’s status will be something to watch.

Washington gets Jonathan Allen out

As Dickerson exits the lineup for Philadelphia, Allen returns for Washington and gives the opposition one of the NFL’s top defensive tackles available, along with Montez Sweat.

