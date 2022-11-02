Eagles place DT Jordan Davis on injured reserve

Eagles have placed DT Jordan Davis on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/XIMs0sQ9yE — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 2, 2022

The Eagles are placing rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis on injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss four games minimum with a high ankle sprain.

Davis has started five games this season, logging 14 tackles and playing a pivotal role in the Eagles only allowing 4.7 yards per play.

With Davis out, Marlon Tuipulotu and Milton Williams will see an increase in playing time, and the earliest he could return would be the Week 13 game against the Tennessee Titans.

List

How the Eagles and Texans stack up for Week 9

List

Eagles rule out DT Jordan Davis and CB Josiah Scott for Week 9 matchup at Texans

List

2022 NFL trade deadline takeaways: All the biggest moves, and how they impact Eagles

List

Stock up, stock down following the Eagles' 35-13 win over the Steelers

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire