Eagles place Derek Barnett, three others on COVID list

The Eagles have placed Derek Barnett, Andre Chachere and Tarron Jackson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday afternoon.

They join offensive linemen Andre Dillard and Le’Raven Clark, linebacker Shaun Bradley and defensive end Ryan Kerrigan on the COVID list. Dillard, Clark, Bradley and Kerrigan all missed the win over the Giants Sunday.

Because it’s early in the week and the NFL is now using contagion threshold level testing to clear players out of protocol, the players placed on the COVID list on Monday have a chance to play on Sunday, when the Eagles face Washington.

But as of now, with Kerrigan, Barnett and Jackson on the COVID list, Josh Sweat is the only defensive end on the active roster. Cameron Malveaux was a game-day practice squad call-up Sunday and played 34 snaps on defense. The Eagles also have Matt Leo on the practice squad.

Barnett, the Eagles’ 1st-round pick in 2017, has played the most snaps of all Eagles defensive ends with 678, or 45 per game. He has two sacks this year and 21 1/2 in 63 career games.

Chachere has played a team-high 315 snaps on special teams along with 56 on defense, mainly late in lop-sided games. He played 25 snaps at corner at the end of the Eagles’ win over the Giants Sunday.

Jackson, a rookie 6th-round defensive end out of Coastal Carolina, has played more and more lately and got a career-high 36 snaps on defense Sunday. He averaged 11 snaps in the Eagles’ first 10 games and 22 the last five games. He had his first career sack against the Lions.

The Eagles also placed practice squad tight end Noah Togiai on the Reserve COVID-19 list on Monday.

Dillard has been on the COVID list since last Monday, Clark since Wednesday and Bradley since Saturday. Because the first Washington game was postponed two days, Dillard has missed two games.

Other Eagles who have missed regular-season games this year while on the COVID list include Dallas Goedert (Bucs), Sua Opeta (Panthers, Bucs) and Landon Dickerson (Washington).