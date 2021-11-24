Eagles place Davion Taylor on Injured Reserve, sign Christian Elliss to practice squad

Eagles place Davion Taylor on IR, add linebacker to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles formally placed linebacker Davion Taylor on Injured Reserve Wednesday and re-signed linebacker Christian Elliss to the practice squad.

Taylor, who had started the last six games, posted on social media Tuesday that he underwent surgery after re-injuring his knee during the Eagles' win over the Saints on Sunday.

He'll miss a minimum of three games (and the bye week) and be eligible to return to action for the Eagles' Dec. 26 game against the Giants at the Linc, although it's not clear if he'll be ready to come back this year.

Alex Singleton, who has started 15 games since the middle of last year, will return to the starting lineup while Taylor is out.

Taylor, 23, was the Eagles' 3rd-round pick out of Colorado last year. He was credited with 31 tackles in his six starts this year.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Elliss, 22, went undrafted out of Idaho this year and spent training camp with the Vikings before being released in late August.

This is Elliss's third stint on the practice squad. He originally signed on Sept. 9 and was released Oct, then re-signed Oct. 11 and was released Oct. 18.

The 49ers signed him to their practice squad on Nov. 3 and released him a week later.

So he's been released five times by three teams since Aug. 23.

Elliss, 22, is the son of former Lions Pro Bowl defensive tackle Luther Elliss. His older brother Kaden is a linebacker in his third year with the Saints.

