Eagles place Dallas Goedert on COVID-19 list

Philadelphia will likely be without Dallas Goedert for this week’s matchup against Tampa Bay.

The Eagles announced they’ve placed the tight end on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, Goedert is vaccinated — which means he’s been placed on the list due to a positive test. It also means Goedert may return as soon as he has two negative tests 24 hours apart. But going on the list on Tuesday makes it pretty unlikely that he’d have two negative tests by Thursday.

Goedert was listed as a non-participant on Monday’s injury report due to an illness.

The tight end is third on the Eagles with 216 receiving yards this season and is tied for the team lead with two touchdowns. He’s been on the field for 68 percent of Philadelphia’s offensive snaps.

