Eagles place Dallas Goedert on COVID-19 list ahead of Buccaneers game

Goedert put on COVID-19 list, likely out vs. Buccaneers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Tuesday afternoon placed tight end Dallas Goedert on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning the Eagles will very likely be without one of their best players when they host the Bucs on Thursday night.

This is obviously a big blow for an Eagles team about to face the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Goedert tested positive, but is vaccinated, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported.

So while it’s very unlikely Goedert will be able to play in this game, it’s not completely impossible. He would need to be asymptomatic for 48 hours and would need to test negative on two PCR tests at least 24 hours apart.

So not impossible, but it’s a very tight window with a Thursday night game.

The Eagles placed Zach Ertz on the COVID-19 list on Monday, Sept. 20, but he was cleared in time to play the next game. That week, the Eagles actually had an extra day because they played the Cowboys on Monday Night Football. This time they have even less time than usual.

Goedert, 26, has 15 catches for 216 yards and 2 touchdowns this season in a contract year.

Without Goedert, the Eagles have Ertz and Jack Stoll as the only tight ends on the roster. They also brought back Noah Togiai to the practice squad on Monday, so he could be a possible elevation for this game.

In addition to Goedert, offensive lineman Sua Opeta also remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube