Eagles place Corey Clement, Vinny Curry, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside on COVID-19 list

The Eagles announced Thursday morning that a player had tested positive for COVID-19, and reports identified that player as receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

The Eagles since have announced that they have placed four players on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Besides Arcega-Whiteside, running back Corey Clement, defensive end Vinny Curry and practice squad receiver Deontay Burnett also went on the COVID-19 list.

Tim McManus of ESPN reports that receiver John Hightower was a close contact to Arcega-Whiteside but was not determined to be a “high-risk” close contact so he avoided placement on the reserve list.

Curry and Clement were close contacts of someone who tested positive, McManus adds. Their cases are separate from each other and unrelated to Arcega-Whiteside.

“The Philadelphia Eagles received confirmation this morning that a player tested positive for COVID-19,” the team said in a statement Thursday. “The individual and close contacts who were identified through contact tracing are in self-isolation. We are following NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols and remain in communication with the league on this matter.”

Left tackle Jason Peters (rest), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (rest) and linebacker Shaun Bradley (illness) did not practice Wednesday but were full participants Thursday.

