Eagles place backup LT Andre Dillard on the Reserve/COVID-19 list
Roster Move: Eagles have placed T Andre Dillard on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/g8L9DDYtlK
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 20, 2021
The Eagles announced on Monday that they have placed tackle Andre Dillard on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, joining rookie left guard Landon Dickerson.
Dillard is Jordan Mailata’s primary backup at left tackle and has played 33 percent of the snaps this season.
Dillard could now be in jeopardy of missing Sunday’s Week 16 matchup at home against the New York Giants.
