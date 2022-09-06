Eagles place Andre Dillard on injured reserve

The Eagles will officially be without backup offensive tackle Andre Dillard for at least the next four weeks.

Philadelphia placed Dillard on injured reserve on Tuesday, the team announced.

Dillard suffered a fractured forearm in practice last week and was reportedly scheduled to undergo surgery on Tuesday. With the new rules for 2022, Dillard can return to the 53-man roster after a four-week stint on IR.

A first-round pick in 2019, Dillard has appeared in 31 games with nine starts. The Eagles declined his fifth-year option in the spring.

The Eagles have Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata as their starting offensive tackles.

Philadelphia has also taken a look at a few offensive players. Per Field Yates of ESPN, the club tried out receiver Auden Tate, tight end Dalton Keene, and tight end Farrod Green.

