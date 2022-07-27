Eagles place 3 players on the PUP list as training camp opens

Eagles have signed TE Jaeden Graham, C Cameron Tom, and WR Lance Lenoir and released T Jarrid Williams. TE Richard Rodgers, T/G Brett Toth, and TE Tyree Jackson have been placed on the active physically unable to perform list. pic.twitter.com/wWecvDKOVI — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 27, 2022

The Eagles’ first practice of the 2022 preseason just got underway, and the team announced a handful of roster moves, including placing three players on the physically unable to perform list.

Philadelphia placed tight end Richard Rodgers, offensive tackle Brett Toth, and tight end Tyree Jackson on the PUP list.

All three players are eligible to come off at any point before the regular season gets underway.

Tyree Jackson

Jackson is an intriguing tight-end prospect that switched positions after previous playing quarterback in college at the University of Buffalo.

Jackson tore an ACL in Philadelphia’s Week 18 loss to the Cowboys after scoring his first career touchdown, and the knee injury came after the tight end missed the first 8 weeks of the season with a back injury.

Brett Toth

Toth has appeared in nine regular-season games for the Eagles over the last two years, and he also suffered an ACL tear in that loss to Dallas.

Richard Rodgers

The veteran tight end will return once he’s able to practice.

