Eagles place 3 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list
Roster Moves: Eagles have placed DE Derek Barnett, CB Andre Chachere, and DE Tarron Jackson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
The team has also placed TE Noah Togiai on the Practice Squad COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/J8Zn4Jy2kZ
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 27, 2021
The Eagles placed three players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, as Derek Barnett, Andre Chachere and Tarron Jackson could all possibly miss Sunday’s matchup against the Washington Football Team.
The team has also placed TE Noah Togiai on the Practice Squad COVID-19 list.
The team currently has four players on the list including Andre Dillard, Le’Raven Clark, Ryan Kerrigan, and Shaun Bradley.
