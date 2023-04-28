Eagles pick Georgia’s Jalen Carter at 9 after working trade with Bears

There was a lot of buzz about the Philadelphia Eagles wanting Texas running back Bijan Robinson.

It got louder Thursday for a few minutes when Philly traded up to 9 in a deal with the Bears.

However, if that was the plan, the Falcons spoiled it by drafting Robinson.

The Eagles went with Jalen Carter, who had a perilous offseason.

The Georgia defensive lineman probably would have gone much higher if not for his troubles.

TRADE ALERT: Eagles have traded up to the No. 9 pick Bears receive Pick 10 and a 2024 fourth rounder. #NFLDraft (by @PlayNFLRivals) — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire