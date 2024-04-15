Eagles pick up DeVonta Smith’s 5th-year option along with 3-year, $75M contract

The Eagles do good business, and the salary cap management is the primary reason Howie Roseman is the best general manager in the NFL.

Philadelphia put on another clinic Monday morning as the team reported to the NovaCare Complex for the start of offseason workouts.

The Eagles signed DeVonta Smith to a massive three-year, $75 million contract extension after the team exercised his fifth-year option on his rookie deal.

The move ensures Smith is on the roster until 2028 and is under contract at a discounted rate.

In 2025, Smith will make $15 million in the final year of his rookie deal before making an average of $25 million per season in 2026, 2027 and 2028.

The fifth-year option adds value to the deal. Philadelphia will have Smith under contract for four more years after the 2024 season at an average of $22.5 million per season.

Smith has recorded 240 catches for 3,178 yards and 19 touchdowns over three seasons with Philadelphia.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire