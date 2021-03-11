Eagles pick up cap space by restructuring Javon Hargrave’s deal

Josh Alper
·1 min read
Add Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to the list of players with restructured contracts for the 2021 season.

Hargrave signed a three-year deal with the team last year and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Eagles have restructured it to free up money for the new league year.

Hargrave had a guaranteed salary of $12.75 million for the 2021 season, so cutting him was not going to bring the relief realized by moving on from other veterans like DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery. His cap number of $15.2 million will drop by $9.408 million as a result of the move.

In his first season with the Eagles, Hargrave started 11 of the 15 games he played. He had 38 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery in those appearances.

Eagles pick up cap space by restructuring Javon Hargrave’s deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

