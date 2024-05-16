Eagles or Phillies: What is the most popular team in Philadelphia right now?

PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies continue their red-hot streak, enjoying the best record in baseball. Meanwhile, Eagles fans were busy reacting to the release of the 2024 NFL schedule Wednesday night.

It had us wondering what's the most popular team in the city right now?

"I’m Eagles all day. I got to love the Eagles but let's go Phillies" said one driver on South Broad Street.



Philly fandom could be seen in a few houses on Shunk Street in South Philly where Phillies flags were blowing from porches next to homes with the Eagles decorations dotting the front doors.

"The Eagles are obviously the most popular team" said Eagles digital marketing employee Serah Ngendakuriyo who was strolling home from work wearing an Eagles hat.

We stopped by Mike’s Newsstand on Broad and Oregon Streets to ask fans what the top team is in the city right now.

"Phillies are doing excellent they are playing good ball, number one record in the league, first team to reach 30 wins. They are the hot ones so you got to go with the hot hand right now" said Joseph Hill of South Philly.

Down at Citizen’s Bank Park in a sea of red you can certainly still see signs of green everywhere. Several fans wore Eagles jersey’s and even a football was being toss around the parking lot. A man selling t-shirts on the corner said the most popular team depends on the fan and the season.

"Well right now it’s the Phillies. But if the Phillies lose I can predict one thing that you are going to hear is a whole lot of Eagles chants" he laughed.



"Overall, the Eagles. Consistently Eagles. Right now? The Phillies" said another fan.

Jim Juliano who lives down the shore was wearing a shirt with the logos of all 4 Philly major teams.

"You got to say Eagles for the whole city of Philadelphia but for me personally I love the Philadelphia Flyers. Juliano added.

Even the Phillies parking lot tailgates are rivaling fall Sunday mornings at the Linc. The Callender family from Absecon think real fans don’t necessarily have to choose.

"The only answer is both" said Ryan Callender.

"We root for the birds we root for the Phils we root for the Sixers and the Flyers that’s what we do" added his father Steve.

After a 10-5 win against the New York Mets Wednesday night the Phillies continue to have the best record in baseball. And with a new schedule in hand, Eagles fans only have to wait another 114 more days until the start of the season against the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo Brazil.