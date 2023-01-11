Eagles PFF grades: Highest and lowest graded players from 2022 NFL regular season

The NFL regular season is a wrap and Philadelphia is the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC after a 22-16 win over the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field.

Jalen Hurts returned to the lineup after a two-game absence that was coupled with a two-game losing streak and instant pressure entering Week 18.

Philadelphia had C.J. Gardner-Johnson return to the lineup and he made his presence felt, while Boston Scott continued his role as the Giant’s killer on offense.

With all eyes now turned toward the postseason, here are your highest and lowest regular season grades via PFF.

Highest graded -- 1. Brandon Graham

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

PFF grade in 2022: 89.8

2. Jason Kelce

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

PFF grade in 2022: 88.5

3. A.J. Brown

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade in 2022: 88.0

4. Josh Sweat

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade in 2022: 86.5

5. Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade in 2022: 85.9

6. T.J. Edwards

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade in 2022: 84.8

7. Lane Johnson

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

PFF grade in 2022: 83.2

8. Haason Reddick

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade in 2022: 81.1

9. DeVonta Smith

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

PFF grade in 2022: 81.0

10. Javon Hargrave

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade in 2022: 78.2

[pickup_prop id=”25806″>

Lowest graded: 1. Sua Opeta

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

PFF grade in 2022: 38.1

2. Tyree Jackson

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PFF grade in 2022: 41.5

3. Marlon Tuipulotu

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PFF grade in 2022: 48.5

4. Jack Stoll

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade in 2022: 50.6

5. Robert Quinn

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade in 2022: 50.7

6. Zech McPhearson

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

PFF grade in 2022: 51.7

7. Quez Watkins

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

PFF grade in 2022: 55.1

8. Gardner Minshew

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

PFF grade in 2022: 55.6

9. Patrick Johnson

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

PFF grade in 2022: 56.1

10. Marcus Epps

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PFF grade in 2022: 56.3

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire