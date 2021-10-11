Eagles PFF grades: Highest and lowest graded players vs. Panthers

The Eagles were sloppy for most of the afternoon on Sunday but led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, The Birds were able to make plays on defense when needed, catapulting Philadelphia to an upset road victory.

There were good and bad moments on both sides of the ball and the results were displayed in PFF’s Week 5 grades for the Eagles offense and defense.

Offense -- 1. Jalen Hurts

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 10: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles rushes for a touchdown during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Panthers: 79.5

2. Dallas Goedert

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert runs after a catch against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

PFF grade vs. Panthers: 74.7

3. Andre Dillard

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 10: Andre Dillard #77 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts during a football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Panthers: 67.7

4. DeVonta Smith

Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs with the ball after a catch as Carolina Panthers cornerback A.J. Bouye (24) defends during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Panthers: 65.3

5. Miles Sanders

Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs the ball during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Panthers: 63.0

6. Jack Driscoll

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jack Driscoll (63) in action against the New York Jets during an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

PFF grade vs. Panthers: 62.4

7. Quez Watkins

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes (21) breaks up a pass attempt to Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Panthers: 57.3

8. Zach Ertz

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 03: Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before playing against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lincoln Financial Field on October 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Panthers: 57.2

9. Jason Kelce

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (86) is seen during pregame warmups before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

PFF grade vs. Panthers: 57.1

10. Jordan Mailata

Philadelphia Eagles’ Jordan Mailata (68) displays a decal of the Australian flag in the back of his helmet during a pre-season NFL football game against New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

PFF grade vs. Panthers: 52.5

Defense -- 1. Darius Slay

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 10: Darius Slay #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles intercepts a ball intended for D.J. Moore #2 of the Carolina Panthers during a football game at Bank of America Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Panthers: 90.2

2. Josh Sweat

Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (96) and defensive end Josh Sweat (94) react after a sack during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Panthers: 89.6

3. Javon Hargrave

Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Panthers: 89.6

4. Steven Nelson

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 10: Steven Nelson #3 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after breaking up a pass during the first half of a football game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Panthers: 84.1

5. Fletcher Cox

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

PFF grade vs. Panthers: 81.2

6. Davion Taylor

Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas is tackled by by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Davion Taylor during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

PFF grade vs. Panthers: 76.2

7. Derek Barnett

PFF grade vs. Panthers: 75.5

8. Genard Avery

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Genard Avery (58) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

PFF grade vs. Panthers: 74.5

9. Anthony Harris

Philadelphia Eagles free safety Anthony Harris (28) in action during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

PFF grade vs. Panthers: 70.6

10. Avonte Maddox

Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox (29) breaks up a pass intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Panthers: 65.5

